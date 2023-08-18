Mississippi seeks new court hearing to revive its permanent stripping of some felons’ voting rights

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mississippi is asking a federal appeals court for a second hearing on whether it can permanently strip voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies. A divided panel of 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges ruled that the practice amounted to unconstitutionally cruel and unusual punishment. On Friday, state attorneys asked the full 16-member court to take another look at the 2-1 ruling, which was handed down Aug. 4. In its latest filing, the state argues that the panel’s decision conflicts with Supreme Court precedent and would “inflict profound damage” if it stands.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.