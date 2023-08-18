Skip to Content
New York governor blocks discharge of radioactive water into Hudson River from closed nuclear plant

By MICHAEL HILL
Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A measure to block discharges of radioactive water into the Hudson River as part of the Indian Point nuclear plant’s decommissioning has been signed into law by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The bill was introduced to thwart the planned release of over a million gallons of water with traces of tritium from the retired riverside plant 25 miles north of New York City. The plan sparked opposition in the suburban communities along the river. Supporters of the planned releases say that they would be similar to those made when Indian Point was making electricity and that the concentration of tritium was very low.

Associated Press

