Tracking Hilary: Local resources as rain impacts the Coachella Valley

We're tracking rainfall in the Coachella Valley from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. On Thursday, the National Hurricane Center classified Hilary as a Category 3 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds increasing to near 105 miles per hour with higher gusts.

We've compiled a list of resources to monitor the latest updates across the desert.

Track Weather Conditions

The First Alert Weather Alert Team will continue to track the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for not just Southern California, but also large portions of West California (east of the Sierra-Nevadas), Arizona and Nevada.

Here in the Coachella Valley, we are looking at the possibility of over 5 inches of rain between Saturday and Monday. The watch (for the valley) will go into effect Saturday morning and is set to expire on Monday afternoon.

DO NOT DRIVE ON FLOODED ROADS: TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN

Get the latest updates on weather conditions online at KESQ.com/Weather.

Emergency Alerts

Register for emergency alerts from Alert RivCo.

Alert RivCo allows emergency managers and public safety first responders to rapidly alert and warn the public in the event of emergencies.

Alert RivCo is used to alert Riverside County community members of urgent actions to take during disasters, such as earthquakes, wildfires, and floods.

Register for Alert RivCo at: https://rivcoready.org/alert-rivco

The City of Palm Springs has its own emergency alert system. The city uses Everbridge to provide timely and lifesaving information to registered residents, no matter their location, at no charge.

Register for Palm Springs' emergency system at: https://www.palmspringsca.gov/government/departments/emergency-management/emergency-community-alert-sign-up

Road Closures:

Most of the valley cities use social media to announce road closures. Remember, roads along the Whitewater Wash will typically flood during rain. Make sure to steer clear of wash areas and remember, turn around, don't drown.

Find Sand and Sandbags

Limited quantities of empty sandbags are available at all CALFIRE/Riverside County Fire Stations. Find your nearest Riverside County fire station here.

Empty sandbags will be available to residents daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all five Palm Springs fire stations:

Fire Station 1: 277 N. Indian Avenue

Fire Station 2: 300 N. El Cielo

Fire Station 3: 590 E. Racquet Club Drive

Fire Station 4: 1300 La Verne Way

Fire Station 5: 5800 Bolero Road

In addition, sand will be available for pick up in the pit behind Palm Springs City Hall off El Cielo Drive.

Watch this video from the California Department of Water Resources on how to properly fill and place a sandbag.

Power Outages: