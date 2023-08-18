Who’s in, who might be out: Nine candidates have qualified for the first Republican debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Next week, Republicans will hold their first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. So far, nine candidates say they’ve met the qualifications to be on the debate stage in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. But that also means that some in the broad GOP field are running short on time to make the cut. To qualify, candidates need to satisfy polling and donor requirements set by the Republican National Committee. That means reaching at least 1% in three high-quality polls and having a minimum of 40,000 donors. Former President Donald Trump has indicated he’s likely to skip the debate and hold a competing event.

