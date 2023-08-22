Asylum-seekers are being set up for rejection at a New Mexico detention facility, rights groups say

SANTA FE, N.M (AP) — A coalition of human rights groups says migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. are being set up for rejection at a privately run detention center in New Mexico. The groups say asylum-seekers are often denied legal advice as well as privacy during sensitive interviews. The complaint was released this week by the ACLU and allied advocacy groups. They’re urging the Department of Homeland Security to terminate its contract with the company running the Torrance County Detention Facility. The rights groups say migrants with strong, viable claims to asylum are instead being screened out inappropriately for deportation. This comes as the Biden administration seeks strict limitations on migrants seeking asylum at the border.

