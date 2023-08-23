China, Russia and other emerging economies turn to main summit agenda in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Leaders of some of the developing world’s most important economies are turning to the main business of their summit in South Africa after a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the gathering an anti-Western tinge. The BRICS group of emerging economies made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are debating whether to expand their bloc and allow in new members. More than 20 countries have formally applied to join the group, with Saudi Arabia possibly the most significant. Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of Brazil, India and South Africa are all attending the summit in person. Putin is participating virtually.

