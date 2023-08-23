Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation and the Texas power grid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Temperatures are soaring in the central U.S., leading to deaths and damage. A National Weather Service official says more dangerous heat is expected this week. The harsh heat wave has led to deaths, broken records, damaged Texas roads and water lines, and evacuated a nursing home. Some cities are bracing for triple digit temperatures through August. Louisiana officials say there have been 25 heat-related deaths this summer. In Nebraska, a 1-year-old left in a hot van died. The weather service official says the brunt of the enduring heat has hit states from Florida to New Mexico.

By ACACIA CORONADO and JUAN LOZANO Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.