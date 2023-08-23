Extremists abduct more than 40 women in latest attack in northeast Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Locals have reported the abduction of 42 women during an attack by Islamic extremist rebels in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state. The attackers are suspected to be members of the Boko Haram extremist group. They targeted the women on Tuesday after they left a camp for displaced people to gather firewood, according to a member of a local security group. One government spokesman also confirmed the incident and said the terrorists were demanding a ransom of 50,000 naira for each woman. Boko Haram has been carrying out attacks in Nigeria’s northeast since 2009 when they launched an insurgency to fight against western education and to establish Islamic Shariah law.

