Skip to Content
News

Local leaders holding news conference to update N Indian Canyon Drive closure

Drone shows damage to N Indian Canyon Drive at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs (8/21/23)
PSPD
Drone shows damage to N Indian Canyon Drive at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs (8/21/23)
By
New
Published 9:04 PM

Several local leaders will be on hand for a news conference Thursday morning to share an update on the closure of N Indian Canyon Drive.

Palm Springs officials have told News Channel 3 that N Indian Canyon Dr could be closed for weeks due to the damage the roadway sustained from Tropical Storm Hilary.

"The water's still flowing, so especially at Indian Canyon's it going to continue. It could be a week for the water to stop flowing to see what's underneath to see when they can re-open it," Palm Springs Fire Captain Nathan Gunkel told News Channel 3's Peter Daut on Monday.

The news conference is scheduled to be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Leaders expected to speak include Palm Springs Councilmembers Lisa Middleton, Christy Holstege, Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas, and Tom Kirk, executive director of the Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG).

According to the city of Palm Springs, the speakers will discuss increased efforts by Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, and CVAG to secure funding for a much-needed elevated bridge along North Indian Canyon Drive.

In addition, an update on the extensive damage to the roadway caused by Tropical Storm Hilary will be provided by City Engineer Joel Montalvo. 

We'll have a livestream of the news conference available on our YouTube page.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content