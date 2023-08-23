Local leaders holding news conference to update N Indian Canyon Drive closure

Several local leaders will be on hand for a news conference Thursday morning to share an update on the closure of N Indian Canyon Drive.

Palm Springs officials have told News Channel 3 that N Indian Canyon Dr could be closed for weeks due to the damage the roadway sustained from Tropical Storm Hilary.

"The water's still flowing, so especially at Indian Canyon's it going to continue. It could be a week for the water to stop flowing to see what's underneath to see when they can re-open it," Palm Springs Fire Captain Nathan Gunkel told News Channel 3's Peter Daut on Monday.

The news conference is scheduled to be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Leaders expected to speak include Palm Springs Councilmembers Lisa Middleton, Christy Holstege, Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas, and Tom Kirk, executive director of the Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG).

According to the city of Palm Springs, the speakers will discuss increased efforts by Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, and CVAG to secure funding for a much-needed elevated bridge along North Indian Canyon Drive.

In addition, an update on the extensive damage to the roadway caused by Tropical Storm Hilary will be provided by City Engineer Joel Montalvo.

We'll have a livestream of the news conference available on our YouTube page.