Police detective shot in western Washington, 2 juveniles in custody, police say

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a detective in Washington state was shot in the shoulder and that two juvenile boys were later taken into custody. The Tacoma Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that one of their detectives was shot about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday while “on a contact.” Police didn’t release further details about what that meant and didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking more information. Police say the detective was in stable condition at a hospital.

