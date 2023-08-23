Southern Indiana egg farmer John Rust announces bid for Republican nod for US Senate in 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Indiana egg farmer has declared his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024. The Indianapolis Star reports John Rust, the chair of Seymour-based Rose Acre Farms, announced his campaign Tuesday, saying he was a Christian, capitalist, conservative gay man who would bring an “outsider’s voice” to Washington. He says he knows being gay “puts me in a box, but I’m absolutely not in that box. I’m an American first.” Rust will face an uphill battle for the GOP nomination against U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who already has been endorsed by the Washington-based anti-tax Club for Growth.

