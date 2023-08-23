Warholm wins, pole vaulters tie on a ‘Best of Track and Field’ sort of night at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Norway’s Karsten Warholm powered to victory in the 400-meter hurdles, then put on his trademark Viking horns to celebrate his third victory at the world championships. His win came only moments after pole vaulters Katie Moon of America and Nina Kennedy of Australia, in a scene similar to one that played out two years ago at the Tokyo Olympics, chose to share two gold medals instead of jump in a tiebreaker for one. Other winners on Day 5 at worlds were Britain’s Josh Kerr, who upset Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the 1,500; and Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic, who won the women’s 400 in 48.76

