Xi, Putin and other leaders locked in discussions over an expansion of the BRICS economic bloc

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have held closed-door discussions on the possible expansion of their BRICS economic bloc. A decision on new members was expected late Wednesday, the second day of a three-day summit in Johannesburg. But officials said that was looking unlikely and a declaration might be made on Thursday. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are all at the summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating via video link after being issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court.

