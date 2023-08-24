A top court in Pakistan will rule on a conviction appeal from ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a top court in Pakistan’s capital is expected to issue a crucial ruling on an appeal from the country’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan against his recent conviction and three-year sentence in a graft case. The expected ruling comes more than two weeks after the former cricket star and top opposition leader was convicted and sentenced. Another court had found him guilty of concealing assets after selling state gifts he received while in office. Khan, through his legal team, challenged the Aug. 5 order of the trial court, requesting the former premier’s release.