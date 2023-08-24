Building collapse in in Nigeria’s capital leaves two people dead while many are feared trapped

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Rescue crews are searching for survivors after a building collapse in Nigeria’s capital left two people dead while many others are feared trapped. At least 37 people have been pulled alive from the rubble as crews continue rescue efforts Thursday. The building in the densely populated part of the capital Abuja collapsed during a downpour on Wednesday. Residents say it served as both a residential block and a shopping center.

