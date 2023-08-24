Rockslide near Dead Sea in Israel injures several people
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say an avalanche of rock tumbled down a hillside in Israel near the Dead Sea, injuring several people. Israel’s rescue service did not give the exact number of injured but said the casualties included a 4-year-old girl and a seriously injured man. It was not immediately clear what caused the rockslide, which typically occurs when torrential rains or earthquakes create fissures in the hillside. The rockslide took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site in the country.