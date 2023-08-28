Skip to Content
News

Military leader Burhan visits east Sudan in first tour outside of capital since conflict erupted

By
Published 7:47 AM

JACK JEFFERY
Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The head of Sudan’s army has made a rare public speech in his first tour outside of the capital since the conflict erupted in mid-April. In the eastern coastal city of Port Sudan, Burhan said Tuesday a large military operation enabled him to leave the capital’s army headquarters. The headquarters, where Burhan has purportedly been stationed since April, has been one of the epicenters of the conflict. Burhan said no agreement had been reached with the RSF or any other group to facilitate his departure. He said two people were killed in the military operation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content