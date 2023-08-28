Military leader Burhan visits east Sudan in first tour outside of capital since conflict erupted

CAIRO (AP) — The head of Sudan’s army has made a rare public speech in his first tour outside of the capital since the conflict erupted in mid-April. In the eastern coastal city of Port Sudan, Burhan said Tuesday a large military operation enabled him to leave the capital’s army headquarters. The headquarters, where Burhan has purportedly been stationed since April, has been one of the epicenters of the conflict. Burhan said no agreement had been reached with the RSF or any other group to facilitate his departure. He said two people were killed in the military operation.

