Poland, Baltic states warn they could seal borders with Belarus if military, migrant tensions grow

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — NATO members Poland and the Baltic states say they will seal off their borders with Russia’s ally Belarus if there are any military incidents or a massive migrant push by Minsk. The countries’ interior ministers said Monday they were seeing growing tensions on NATO’s and the European Union’s borders with Belarus, which has taken in thousands of Russia’s military mercenaries and is pushing Middle East and African migrants into Europe, despite barriers having been put up. They warned of a swift and concerted response in the case of a military incident or large migrant push. The ministers of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia demanded that the government of President Alexander Lukashenko immediately remove from its territory the Wagner Group mercenaries.

