A German woman who belonged to IS is imprisoned for allowing a 5-year-old child slave to die in Iraq

BERLIN (AP) — A Munich court has sentenced a German woman who was a member of the Islamic State group to 14 years in prison for allowing a 5-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband kept as a slave in Iraq to die of thirst in the sun. Tuesday’s decision replaced an earlier prison sentence of 10 years. The woman was convicted of enslavement resulting in death. The court accused her of acting with contempt for human life, German news agency dpa reported. The woman from Lohne in Lower Saxony had previously confessed to watching the girl die in the summer of 2015. The girl and her mother were enslaved by the woman and her then-husband in their home in Iraq.

