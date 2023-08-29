Alabama describes proposed nitrogen gas execution; seeks to become first state to carry it out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s proposed procedures to carry out executions with nitrogen gas include fitting a mask over the inmate’s nose and mouth and replacing their breathing air with nitrogen gas until their heart stops The state described the procedures for the proposed new execution method in a court filing. Alabama is seeking to become the first state to execute a prisoner using nitrogen. Nitrogen hypoxia has been authorized as an execution method in Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi, but no state has used the method to carry out a death sentence. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Friday asked the Alabama Supreme Court to set an execution date for Kenneth Smith, 58, using nitrogen hypoxia as the method of execution.

