Anti-abortion activists, including one who kept fetuses, convicted of illegally blocking DC clinic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five anti-abortion activists, including a woman who was discovered to have five fetuses in her home, have been convicted of illegally blocking a reproductive clinic in Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reports. Lauren Handy of Virginia was part of a group accused of violating federal law when they blocked access to the Washington Surgi-Clinic in October 2020. Handy and four others — John Hinshaw and William Goodman of New York, Heather Idoni of Michigan and Herb Geraghty of Pennsylvania — were all found guilty Tuesday, the Post says. A trial for four others involved in the blockade begins next week.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.