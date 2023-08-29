Jacksonville shootings: What we know about the racist killings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a white man wearing a mask and brandishing a weapon with a swastika emblazoned on it fatally shot three Black people in Jacksonville, Florida, in a racist attack. The assailant opened fire Saturday at a Dollar General store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, leaving two men and one woman dead. The gunman then killed himself. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters says the crime was clearly motivated by racial hatred, saying the shooter “hated Black people.” Officials identified the victims as Angela Michelle Carr, A.J. Laguerre and Jerrald Gallion.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.