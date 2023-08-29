Wisconsin traveling the US by bicycle to raise money to fight childhood cancer arrives in the Coachella Valley

A Wisconsin man on a mission to traverse the country by bicycle three times to raise money to fight childhood cancer arrived in the Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Video provided by Emery's Memory Foundation shows Peter Halper of Fon Du Lac, WI on his journey in the Coachella Valley.

https://www.emerysmemoryfoundation.com/thunderride

His grand niece, 3-year-old Emery Smith, died from a neuroblastoma cancer and he's keeping her memory alive by raising money for the organization named after her. The journey is part of "Emery's Thunder Ride," which will consist of three coast-to-coast crossings (one for each year of Emery's life) from July to September 2023

Halper will be continuing on to San Diego before heading back east.

Learn more about Emery's Memory Foundation, and make a donation, at: https://www.emerysmemoryfoundation.com/