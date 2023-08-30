Belgium imposes a ban on shelter for single men seeking asylum to make place for families
By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is imposing a ban on providing shelter for single men seeking asylum, arguing its insufficient reception capacity should be freed for families, women and children first. Aid organizations condemned it as reneging on international commitments. Belgium has long come under criticism for failing to provide enough shelter to the thousands of people who are seeking protection from persecution back home. Long lines of tents along streets outside the main processing center in Brussels have become a stain on Belgium’s reputation.