A look at the Black Sea grain deal after Putin meets Turkish leader and dashes hopes for its revival

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has meet with Vladimir Putin in a bid to persuade the Russian leader to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow broke off from in July. But Putin dashed hopes for a revival of the deal on Monday by saying that Western nations should first fulfill their obligations regarding the facilitations of Russian agricultural exports. The deal was brokered by the United Nations and Ankara in July 2022. It had allowed nearly 33 million metric tons of grain and other commodities to leave three Ukrainian ports safely despite the war. Russia pulled out after claiming a parallel deal promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizer hadn’t been honored.

By ANDREW WILKS and ELISE MORTON Associated Press

