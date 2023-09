WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House says the first lady received the positive test result Monday. She is experiencing only mild symptoms. President Joe Biden was tested Monday evening but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the president will continue testing regularly and will be monitored for symptoms.

