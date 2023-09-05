69-year-old woman with medical issues reported missing in Beaumont

The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a 69-year-old woman missing since Tuesday morning.

Pamela Ann Whalen was last seen sometime between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at her home in the 300 block of Mesa Verde Park, police said.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 lbs with grey hair and brown eyes.

Police added that Pamela would most likely be traveling on foot, as she does not drive.

"Pamela suffers from medical and mental health concerns, including cognitive impairment, which affects her speech and memory," Beaumont PD wrote. "Pamela maybe be unable to recall her name/address. She is also partially paralyzed on her right side, but is able to move around without assistance."

If anyone has seen Pamela, contact the Beaumont Police Department by dialing 911 or the non-emergency line at 951-769-8500