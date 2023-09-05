A Georgia redistricting trial begins with a clash over what federal law requires for Black voters

ATLANTA (AP) — Challengers to Georgia’s voting district maps are telling a federal judge that the state is legally required to provide more political opportunities to Black voters. But lawyers for the state say the plaintiffs are trying to impose illegal racial gerrymanders of congressional and legislative districts. Opening statements began on Tuesday for what’s expected to be a two-week trial. If the challengers win, Democrats could gain one of Georgia’s 14 U.S. House seats, as well as multiple state legislative seats. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones is hearing the Georgia case without a jury. He could order Georgia’s Republican-controlled General Assembly to redraw districts.

