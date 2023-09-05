Austrian actor gets 2-year suspended sentence over possessing and processing child sex abuse images

VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian court has found a famous actor guilty of possessing and producing tens of thousands of files of child sex abuse images and sentenced him to a two-year suspended prison sentence. Public broadcaster ORF reported Tuesday that Florian Teichtmeister previously pleaded guilty to collecting and, in some cases, processing files containing depictions of child sex abuse. The Vienna state court also ruled that the 43-year-old must undergo therapy and regularly submit to drug tests. Teichtmeister is a former member of Vienna’s famous Burgtheater. He also played Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph in the 2022 movie “Corsage.” The actor accepted the verdict and refrained from appealing.

