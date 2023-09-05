Coco Gauff reaches her first US Open semifinal at 19. Ben Shelton gets to his first at 20
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time by eliminating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 on a steamy afternoon. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida who is the first American teenager to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2001. This was the 16th victory in her past 17 matches for Gauff. She will No. 10 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Thursday with a berth in the final at stake. Muchova beat No. 30 Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3. Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton set up a meeting in the men’s semifinals.