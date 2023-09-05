Dangerous rip currents along Atlantic coast spur rescues, at least 8 deaths

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Strong ocean rip currents along the mid-Atlantic coast created hazardous swimming conditions in the aftermath of two hurricanes. Rip current warnings remained in effect Tuesday from New York to North Carolina. At least eight deaths were reported and hundreds of other swimmers had to be rescued by lifeguards during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The National Weather Service urged swimmers to use extra caution and only swim in areas where lifeguards were present. Officials say the dangerous currents were spawned by the remnants of hurricanes Franklin and Idalia. At least three deaths were reported in New Jersey, while other water-related deaths were reported in Delaware, New York, North Carolina and Virginia.

