Israeli raid into West Bank camp kills 1 Palestinian, separate shooting attack wounds soldier

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say that Israeli troops have killed a Palestinian militant during an army raid in the West Bank while elsewhere in the occupied territory an alleged Palestinian assailant wounded an Israeli soldier in a shooting attack. The events marked the latest violence to roil the territory during one of the most violent stretches of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in nearly two decades. Tuesday’s early morning military raid into a refugee camp near the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem led to a firefight between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants. Meanwhile in the Jordan Valley the Israeli military says a suspected Palestinian gunman opened fire at troops and wounded a soldier.

