Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in southeast Poland on decline with only 1 new case reported

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Just one new case of Legionnaires’ disease has been reported in southeast Poland in an area close to the Ukraine border, an indication the spread of the disease has been curbed following chlorine disinfection of the water system. The latest fatality was registered on Friday, bringing to 19 the death toll since the outbreak in July. A total of 166 people have been infected in the region of Rzeszow, some 50 miles from the border. It’s a key transit hub for international military support for Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion last year. Some 10,000 U.S. troops are stationed in the area.

