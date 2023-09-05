Marine veteran Gerry Leonard wins GOP primary in Rhode Island’s congressional special election

U.S. Marine veteran and political newcomer Gerry Leonard has defeated fellow Republican candidate Terri Flynn to win the GOP primary for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District special election. Leonard was the state Republican Party’s endorsed candidate and will face off against the winner of the crowded Democratic primary in the Nov. 7 general election. The Republican has criticized “Bidenomics,” saying Democratic President Joe Biden’s economic plan hasn’t helped ordinary citizens. He also said he favors a more limited government, supports U.S. efforts to aid Ukraine and believes abortion should remain a state issue.

