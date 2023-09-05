Pier collapses into lake on Wisconsin college campus, 1 hospitalized, 20 others slightly injured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a pier filled with people celebrating Labor Day on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus partially collapsed into a lake, leaving one person hospitalized and slightly injuring about 20 others.Video shot from Lake Mendota’s shoreline shows that a part of the metal pier just east of the Union Terrace’s campus stage collapsed Monday afternoon, sending some people falling into the water. UW-Madison Police Officer Jeff Kirchman tells the Wisconsin State Journal that one person was taken to the hospital and “20 or so” had minor injuries. Debra Drewek, who was taking pictures at the terrace when the collapse occurred, said many of the people on the collapsed section swam to shore and that others waited for rescue boats.

