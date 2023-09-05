Swiss parliamentary panel urges expulsions of Russian, other spies who threaten national security
GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss parliamentary commission has voted to urge the government to systematically expel Russian and other spies who threaten Switzerland’s security through illegal intelligence activities. The foreign affairs commission of the lower house of parliament passed the motion by 11 votes to 9, with one abstention. The vote comes as the Swiss legislature grappled with a flurry of Russia-related matters as the latest session got under way. Switzerland has long professed its neutrality in international affairs.