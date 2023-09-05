Syria’s US-backed Kurdish forces hope to end weeklong clashes with militia in the ‘next 24 hours’

DEIR EL-ZOUR, Syria (AP) — Syria’s U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led forces are pushing deeper into the last stronghold of Arab tribesmen who have taken up arms against them in eastern Syria. A spokesperson said on Tuesday that they hope to end the dayslong clashes in the “next 24 hours.” The fighting broke out eight days ago in the oil-rich Deir el-Zour province. It has so far killed at least 50 people, including several civilians. Hundreds of U.S. troops have been based in eastern Syria since 2015 to help battle Islamic State group militants. The violence has pitted the Syrian Democratic Forces against the tribesmen and former allies of the the Arab-led militia known as the Deir el-Zour Military Council.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.