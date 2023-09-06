An appeals court in Nigeria is set to rule on the president’s disputed election victory

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — An appeals court in Nigeria has convened to rule on whether President Bola Tinubu’s election victory in February was legitimate. The opposition challenged the election results, arguing that Tinubu was not qualified to run for president because he was a citizen of Guinea and allegedly did not have the required academic credentials. Tinubu has denied all the allegations. Security was tight in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, where five judges at the Court of Appeal were expected to hand down their ruling on Wednesday. Whatever decision they make can be appealed at Nigeria’s Supreme Court.

