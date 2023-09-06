Another person dies after being found unresponsive at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A 24-year-old man died at an Atlanta hospital after being found unresponsive at a jail that is already being investigated by federal authorities for potential civil rights violations. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release that a jail officer found Shawndre Delmore during a routine check just before 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31. The release says jail staff attempted to revive Delmore until medical staff arrived. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died Sept. 3. Delmore is the sixth person to die in Fulton County custody since the end of July.

