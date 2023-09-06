Aryna Sabalenka, soon to be new No. 1, cruises into U.S. Open semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has moved into the U.S. Open semifinals, looking every bit the top player in the world while rolling to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Zheng Qinwen. Sabalenka is going to be the No. 1 player in the WTA rankings next week because of the fourth-round loss of Iga Swiatek. She still has not dropped a set at Flushing Meadows. She cruised through her quarterfinal in 92-degree heat that prompted a partial closing of the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof to provide more shade. The No. 2-seeded Belarusian has made the last five Grand Slam semifinals, winning her lone major at the Australian Open in January.

