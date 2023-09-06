CO2 pipeline project denied key permit in South Dakota; another seeks second chance in North Dakota

South Dakota regulators have denied a construction permit to a carbon dioxide pipeline project. Navigator CO2 Ventures wants to build a 1,300-mile pipeline network. It would carry planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from more than 20 industrial plants to be buried over a mile underground in Illinois. The decision comes one month after a North Dakota panel did the same for another company’s project, which is seeking reconsideration. Landowners have opposed the CO2 pipeline projects, citing concerns their land will be taken and the pipelines will break and spew hazardous carbon dioxide. Supporters of such carbon capture projects view the technology as a combatant of climate change.

By JACK DURA and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

