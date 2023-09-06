Connecticut farm worker is paralyzed after being attacked by a bull

HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — A 59-year-old Connecticut man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a bull at the farm where he was working. Family members tell Hearst Connecticut Media that a bull in heat attacked Randy Janquins on Friday at a farm in northwest Connecticut. Janquins was putting several cows back into a barn after milking them when the attack happened. He suffered a broken neck and is paralyzed from the waist down. Janquins’ sister says he was lying in the farmer’s field for “quite some time” before someone found him.

