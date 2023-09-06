Denmark ends height requirements for soldiers best known for ceremonial unit outside royal palaces

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish defense is abolishing the height requirement for people serving with the Danish Royal Life Guards, chiefly known for being a ceremonial unit outside Denmark’s royal palaces. The Danish Army said Tuesday that “it is not about whether you are male or female or tall or short. It is about the ability to solve the task.” Until now, the requirements have been that men had to be at least 5-foot-9 and women 5-foot-6 to serve in the unit. The Danish Royal Life Guards is a mechanized infantry regiment of the Danish Army, founded in 1658 by Danish King Frederik III.

