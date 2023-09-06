Evacuation order lifted for northern Canadian city after weeks of fire danger

An evacuation order was lifted for the northern Canadian city of Yellowknife — three weeks after a nearby wildfire forced the city’s 20-thousand residents out of their homes. The order for the capital of the Northwest Territories, which also included two the First Nation communities in the area, was downgraded Wednesday to an evacuation alert. The fire is considered held, meaning it wasn’t expected to grow under current conditions. Thousands of vehicles are expected to travel to Yellowknife in the coming days, and the first flight back to the territorial capital arrived this morning.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.