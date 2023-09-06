Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Moms for Liberty co-founder to state Commission on Ethics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A co-founder of Moms for Liberty, a “parental rights” group that has sought to take over school boards in multiple states, has been appointed to the Florida Commission on Ethics. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment Wednesday of Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich. The nine-member, Tallahassee-based commission investigates alleged breaches of public trust by elected and appointed officials, as well as state employees. Moms for Liberty started with Descovich and two other Florida women fighting COVID-19 restrictions in 2021. It has quickly ascended as a national player in Republican politics, helped along the way by the group’s political training and close relationships with high-profile GOP groups and lawmakers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.