Homicide suspect escapes from George Washington University Hospital in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The George Washington University community in the nation’s capital was told to shelter in place Wednesday after a homicide suspect escaped custody at the university’s hospital. Police announced on the X social platform that 31-year-old Christopher Haynes had “escaped custody” at the hospital just after 3:30 p.m. The police advised people not to engage if they saw Haynes, but did not say if he was armed. The university cancelled all evening events and activities, but lifted the shelter-in-place order about five hours later even though Haynes was still on the loose.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.