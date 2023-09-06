‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ is coming to YouTube. This is what you’ll be able to stream

YouTube’s first season as the carrier of “NFL Sunday Ticket” begins this weekend. YouTube agreed to a seven-year contract with the league in December worth more than $2 billion per season to carry the NFL’s out-of-market Sunday afternoon games package on CBS and Fox. YouTube has had an official NFL channel since 2015. It has grown to include channels for all 32 teams and 10 official league channels, including NFL Films, NFL Network and Mundo NFL. YouTube takes over the consumer version of “Sunday Ticket” from DirecTV, which carried it since it started in 1994. DirecTV has a separate deal to distribute in bars, restaurants and other establishments.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.