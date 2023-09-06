Oregon man who was sentenced to death is free 2 years after murder conviction was reversed

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for a 1998 murder is now free, two years after the Oregon Court of Appeals reversed the conviction. The Oregon Innocence Project has accused the state of committing a heinous injustice against Jesse Johnson, who was convicted in 2004. Prosecutors on Tuesday asked the Marion County Circuit Court to dismiss the case. They say the state no longer believes it can prove Johnson’s guilt based on how much time has passed since the murder. The court granted the motion. Jesse Johnson, who has repeatedly claimed innocence and refused a plea deal, walked free later Tuesday.

