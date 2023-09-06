Suspect in the explosives attack on Japan’s prime minister is indicted on attempted murder charge
BY MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Prosecutors have indicted a man with attempted murder and other charges over an explosives attack targeting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, court officials said. Kishida was unhurt when a man threw a pipe bomb at him while he was campaigning for elections. Two people had minor injuries. A Japanese court confirmed Wednesday that prosecutors submitted the indictment for 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura after deciding he is mentally fit for trial. Media reports say that investigators also determined that the bomb used in the attack was lethal. The attack came about a year after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed while campaigning.