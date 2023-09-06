Suspect in the explosives attack on Japan’s prime minister is indicted on attempted murder charge

TOKYO (AP) — Prosecutors have indicted a man with attempted murder and other charges over an explosives attack targeting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, court officials said. Kishida was unhurt when a man threw a pipe bomb at him while he was campaigning for elections. Two people had minor injuries. A Japanese court confirmed Wednesday that prosecutors submitted the indictment for 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura after deciding he is mentally fit for trial. Media reports say that investigators also determined that the bomb used in the attack was lethal. The attack came about a year after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed while campaigning.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.