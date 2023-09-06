Tenor Stephen Gould says he has been diagnosed with incurable bile duct cancer. Gould withdrew this summer from the Bayreuth Festival in Germany, where he was to have sung the title roles in “Tannhäuser” and “Tristan und Isolde” and Siegfried in “Götterdämmerung.” Gould said in a statement he has bile duct cancer with complications. He wrote it is “a fatal disease with an outlook of several months to 10 months.” Gould was born in Virginia and has sung in many of the world’s major opera houses. According to the Mayo Clinic, biliary tract cancer often doesn’t cause any symptoms in the early stages.

By The Associated Press

